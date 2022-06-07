LISBON — The New York State Conservative Party has endorsed Susan M. Duffy in the race for the 116th Assembly District.
Ms. Duffy is running for the Republican nomination to the seat against Jefferson County Legislator Scott R. Gray, and has already received the Conservative Party’s support in the general election.
In a release on Tuesday, New York State Conservative Party chairman Gerard Kassar urged Republican voters to support Ms. Duffy in the primary race.
“Susan Duffy is the only candidate running in the Republican primary who has received the official Conservative Party endorsement,” he said. “She is the anti-tax, pro law enforcement candidate who will fight one-party rule in Albany.”
Ms. Duffy also has the support of the St. Lawrence County Conservative Committee.
“This fall we have a real chance to take back our state and end the criminal coddling, tax and spend policies that have left us with unsafe streets, empty factories and the highest taxes in the country,” said St. Lawrence Conservative Chairman Henry “Hank” Ford.
Ms. Duffy also received the endorsement of former Jefferson County Sheriff John P. Burns. Mr. Burns, announced in late May that he was supporting Ms. Duffy because of her positions on law enforcement and crime. Mr. Burns had been elected as a Democrat, but in 2012 changed his party affiliation to Republican.
“For too long, too many have sat on the sidelines doing nothing while those who have no regard for public safety have put dangerous criminals back on our streets and made it tougher for dedicated law enforcement officers to do their jobs,” Mr. Burns said in a statement released May 23. “As a career law enforcement professional, I worked across party lines to protect the people of Jefferson County. That’s why I am proud to stand with Susan Duffy who has shown that she understands what we need to do to make New York State a place where our young families will want to make their homes.”
Ms. Duffy will appear on the Republican primary election ballot against Mr. Gray on June 28. The winner of that race is likely to win the Assembly seat, as there are no other candidates in the race.
