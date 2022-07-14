OGDENSBURG — Susan M. Duffy, a candidate for the soon-to-be vacant 116th Assembly District seat, reiterated Thursday that she will not bow out of the race despite losing the Republican primary and feels that she still can win on the Conservative Party ballot.
At a news conference at Ogdensburg’s Dobisky Center, Ms. Duffy, a St. Lawrence County business owner, took to the podium to state that even though Jefferson County Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, took home the Republican Party nomination, she had worked too hard to gain the support of the Conservative party to concede the election in November.
“From day one, as I was campaigning to secure the Republican line on the ballot for the general election, I have proudly stated that I also worked hard to gain the support and endorsement of the St. Lawrence County Conservative Party as well as the New York State Conservative Party,” said Ms. Duffy. “I have repeatedly said I would see this through to the finish line and I am a person of my word. I stand here today with the Conservative Party to proudly announce my intention to continue this campaign. From the Conservative line, I will fight to win this Assembly seat in November.”
Ms. Duffy, who was introduced by St. Lawrence County Conservative Party Chairman Henry “Hank” Ford, said that she has been told by many Republicans to step down and to endorse Mr. Gray and “wait my turn,” and that the Republican voters have spoken.
“But have they really?” asked Ms. Duffy. “There are 28,375 active Republicans in this district. There are 1,195 Conservatives, 24,112 Democrats and over 22,000 voters that are either listed as other or blank. Almost a third of the district’s residents that are eligible to vote are not registered. Yet.”
At the podium, Ms. Duffy attacked Mr. Gray on several fronts — his business, his refusal to debate her, and even stated that he ran a vanity campaign during the primary — “posing for pictures, taking credit for projects across St. Lawrence County he had little if any involvement in, and avoiding the issues at all costs.”
“I refuse to step down and let the status quo, once again, put a weak leader in office. If he wants to win this race, he must start talking about the issues. He must answer to his record. He must debate his opponent and we the people must demand it,” said Ms. Duffy.
When reached for comment, Mr. Gray called Ms. Duffy’s statements “desperate” and said he was not going to focus on the attacks made by Ms. Duffy.
“She can attack me. She can attack my business all she wants to. She has no idea about my business. She has no idea about my upbringing, right. She’s clueless,” said Mr. Gray. “Frankly, I am not going to focus on that. I am going to focus on the voters and I am going to focus on serving them, which I have for 20 years. She doesn’t have a record to run on and all she wants to do is attack me. She’s desperate.”
