MORLEY — Wearing her signature People Over Party T-shirt, Conservative Party candidate for the 116th Assembly District seat Susan M. Duffy met with a handful of constituents in the Morley Bingo Hall as part of her district-wide series of town hall meetings.
Ms. Duffy has meetings scheduled for each Tuesday and Thursday night through the end of September. She said she plans to continue the meetings right up to the general election in November.
In November, Ms. Duffy will be on the Conservative Party line against Republican Scott A. Gray.
Mr. Gray defeated Ms. Duffy in the June Republican primary.
There is no Democratic candidate for the seat, which is being vacated by Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
Ms. Duffy said Tuesday night that she is the right person for the job and that she would focus on what is important for the district.
“Career politicians pass us by,” she said.
Ms. Duffy has served on the Lisbon Town Board but touts her portfolio of jobs that qualify her for the position. Her work experience is what is important, she said.
“It is a skill set that is important in the State Assembly to be able to go on the legislative floor and sell your bill,” she said.
Ms. Duffy spoke for about 50 minutes.
She touched upon her opponent’s refusal to debate up until recently. WWNY-TV has said that a debate between the two has been agreed on but no date or time has been set.
Ms. Duffy, the owner of Queenaire Technologies in Ogdensburg, said when people ask her what bills she would introduce if elected that she wants to undo the recently passed bills that are doing damage, citing bail reform and the changes to the use of solitary confinement in prisons.
Ms. Duffy’s scheduled town hall forums:
Sept. 8 — Potsdam Village Community Room, 3rd Floor, Park Street, 7 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 13 — Riley Community Room, 90 Lincoln St., Canton, 7 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 15 — Waddington Hepburn Library, 30 Main St., 7 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 20 — Hepburn Library of Lisbon, 6899 County Road, 7 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 22 — Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave., 7 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 27 — Hammond Village Hall, 24 S Main St., 7 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 29 — Municipal Complex, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, 7 to 8 p.m.
