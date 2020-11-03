COLTON — Volunteers from Colton and Pierrepont fire departments were called to the site of a truck crash at the intersection of Routes 56 and 68 late Tuesday morning.
A 1989 Ford dump truck was operated by Andrew P. Jones, 36, of Norwood, who was traveling east on Route 68 shortly before noon, and later told police he was unable to stop at the intersection due to a possible brake failure.
The truck was towing a flat bed trailer with paving equipment and ran off the right shoulder of 68, crossed the intersection of 68 and Gulf Road, went through the parking lot of the Kunoco Food Mart and struck several large rocks before entering Route 56.
The dump truck and trailer then exited the east side of Route 56, striking a guard rail and tipping over.
Colton and Pierrepont personnel were assisted by state police, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, state environmental conservation officers, the Colton Highway Department and the state Department of Transportation.
Troopers on scene Tuesday afternoon said Mr. Jones was not injured and no other injuries were reported. The truck and trailer were pulled off the side of the road in the afternoon, and responders were clearing the area shortly after 5 p.m.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police say charges may be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.