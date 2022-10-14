NORTH LAWRENCE — All 15 St. Lawrence County Legislature seats are up for grabs this November. Five of those seats feature a contested race.
In District 13, Legislator Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, will not seek reelection. John Gennett, of Brasher Falls, is running as a Republican, and Lynne M. Durant, of North Lawrence, is running as an independent. The District 13 seat represents the towns of Brasher and Lawrence and part of the town of Massena.
Over the phone Thursday, Ms. Durant said her years of experience working with different organizations and as a union leader make her an ideal candidate for the job.
“I’ve been a state employee for 23 years,” she said. “I started my career working for the (Department of Environmental Conservation), and then I took a position in the Department of Corrections (and Community Supervision).”
Since 2010, she’s worked as an administrative assistant at SUNY Potsdam.
“I’ve also been a union officer for more than 20 years,” she added. She is a past president of the local CSEA union, and she’s currently the vice president. She is the vice chair of SUNY Potsdam’s child care center board of directors, and is a member of the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades Council.
“I’ve always been involved in community events my entire life and career,” she said.
These experiences, she said, made her proficient in getting people to work together.
“I have the ability to see both sides, which is going to help the legislature to bring a more bipartisan approach,” she said. “As a union rep, we often come at things from different avenues, but we can usually find a degree of agreement somewhere in the middle, and that is the approach I will bring to the legislature.”
She decided to run when she found out Mr. Arquiett would not run for reelection.
“When I saw he wasn’t running, I still wanted our district to have that strong voice and someone who is passionate about the issues,” she said. “If I’m passionate about something, I’m not afraid to step up and take that leadership role.”
If elected, her priorities would be protecting and enhancing services offered by the county.
“I want to continue to support the multi-use trail system which provides economic benefits across the county,” she said. “I would also like to offer a greater level of support to EMS in the county, and would like to advocate for more comprehensive resources and oversight for the Department of Social Services.”
Ms. Durant ultimately understands that it’s impossible to know exactly what issues will arise in the county, which is why she’s dedicated to keeping an open mind and learning.
“Nobody can know everything, but I can tell you that I’m willing to learn and educate myself about any issue that anyone in the county might bring up,” she said, adding that she’s been attending recent legislative meetings to stay informed.
“I take this role very seriously because I will be a steward of the county for future generations, and every decision I make will impact my children and grandchildren,” she said.
Over the phone Thursday, Mr. Gennett said his engineering and military experience would come in handy as a legislator, particularly when it comes to the budget.
Mr. Gennett, an engineering project manager at Corning in Canton, was previously an inventory officer in the Marine Corps. In that role, he helped handle a large-scale budget.
“I know a lot about government spending, and I’m sensitive to the fact that this money’s coming from our tax dollars,” he said.
That realization, he said, allows him to effectively question whether certain spending decisions are necessary.
“Do we really need all this?” he thought in the military, when budgets were spent.
He hopes to apply that logic to the legislature. “That’s my main platform for the county, where’s all this money going?”
“We’re one of the most overtaxed counties, and it’s getting to be really hard to keep businesses up here,” he said.
He decided to run because he has noticed a lack of business prospects in the community, and he wants to play a part in addressing that.
“We have four great schools here, but there’s a huge brain drain because a lot of kids are leaving,” he said. “I also look at what used to be the mall in Massena, and you have the border right there. It could be repurposed into an international business or something to keep the community going.”
More people need to feel drawn to the north country because once people leave, he said, they don’t come back — except maybe for a funeral.
If elected, he wants to help keep the county fiscally responsible.
“If there’s anything I’m a huge stickler for, it’s fiscal spending,” he said. Although he acknowledged that certain spending is essential, he suggested consolidating some social programs to help them operate more efficiently. He wants to bring down taxes, too.
“The taxes now are astronomical,” he said.
He’s also interested in supporting fellow veterans.
“There’s a lot of things that New York offers to veterans that we aren’t aware of, and that’s partly due to transparency,” he said. He thinks the county could do more to make veteran assistance more visible.
Whoever wins, he knows the county will be in good hands.
“I don’t know Ms. Durant personally,” he said, referring to his opponent, “but I know she’s a local person, and because of that we probably share a lot of the same feelings.”
“I would just say you have to listen to both sides, and you can’t vote just based off party affiliation,” he added.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
