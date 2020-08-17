Times Staff Report
CANTON — The state Troopers Police Benevolent Association on Monday morning announced its endorsement of Nicole M. Duvé for St. Lawrence County Court judge.
The NYSTPBA has made the endorsement after “careful consideration,” a statement from the organization reads in part.
“Nicole has always been fair and impartial and understands the challenges facing members of the law enforcement community,” the statement reads. “She is committed to bringing her experience to County Court for the betterment of the community. We need individuals like Nicole Duvé in leadership positions to better serve the residents of New York State.”
Ms. Duvé will carry the nomination for the Democrat and Working Families parties, against local attorney Gergory P. Storie, who won the nomination for the Independence, Conservative and Republican parties following the June primary.
County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards retired in December, setting up a November election for the 10-year term seat.
Ms. Duvé’s north country career spans nearly 30 years, serving as St. Lawrence County assistant public defender from 1991 to 1995; St. Lawrence County assistant district attorney from 1995 to 1997; court attorney for Franklin County from 1997 until 2005, while serving as Potsdam Town Justice.
Stepping down from her Potsdam and Franklin County roles, she was elected St. Lawrence County District Attorney in 2005, serving two terms until 2013. During that time, Ms. Duvé also served as special assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. She practiced at Carlisle Law Firm, Ogdensburg, before being appointed to serve as principal law clerk to Judge Richards.
