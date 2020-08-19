CANTON — The Canton Police Association endorsed Nicole Duvé for St. Lawrence County justice on Wednesday.
In a press release, the association said that Ms. Duvé is a “fair and honest, hardworking person who would effectively perform the duties of County Court Judge and would assure the fair administration of justice.”
“The Canton Police Association truly believes Nicole Duvé is the only qualified candidate for St. Lawrence County Court Judge,” the press statement concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.