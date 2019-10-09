The following people were recently charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges:
— Potsdam village police on Oct. 5 charged Marious J. Griffin, 28, Potsdam, with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated.
Police said at 7:40 p.m. on Maple Street in the village they were following up on a report of a male slumped over his steering wheel in the parking lot of a local business and, upon arrival, had determined Mr. Griffin had driven himself there and was intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.20 percent.
— St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 7 charged Courtney M. Price, 28, of 4295 County Route 10, Depeyster, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. She was also cited with unregistered motor vehicle, failure to keep right and reckless driving.
Deputies said on the day of the arrest on Moran Road in Lisbon, they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Ms. Price was operating and she attempted to flee from them, leading her to crash into a tree. They said following the crash it was determined that she was impaired by drugs, though it was not specified what drugs she was impaired by or how that was determined.
— St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 4 charged Michael J. Regan, 29, of 4345 Route 56, with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Deputies said on the day of the arrest on Route 58 in the town of Colton, Mr. Regan was found to be intoxicated following a traffic stop for his failing to yield for an emergency vehicle. He was taken into custody and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.12 percent, deputies said.
