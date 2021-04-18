MASSENA — The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. has announced that the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center, located at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock, will remain closed to the public until further notice.
In the past, the facility has typically opened on Memorial Day weekend.
A north overlook parking lot near the Eisenhower Lock is always available for visitors to view ships. The address of the north overlook is 190 B Barnhart Island Road, Massena.
There are several ways to obtain up-to-date information on estimated vessel transit times:
Call 315-769-2422 for a voice recording of that day’s projected lockage schedule.
Additional information is on the Great Lakes-Seaway binational website at https://greatlakes-seaway.com/en/navigating-the-seaway/seaway-map. This map updates every 15 minutes with details on ships currently in transit within the Seaway System.
To obtain specific lock information, visit our Vessel Transit Information page — www.glslw-glvm.com/R2/jsp/2.jsp?language=E&loc=VT00.jsp — and pull down the Order of Turn information. This offers real-time information on vessels preparing to enter any of the locks.
