CANTON — The Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. March 31 at the St. Lawrence County Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, 2nd Floor Conference Room.
The council meets twice a year to discuss issues and policies related to the state Early Intervention Program that provides services for children with disabilities from ages birth through 3.
Council members include parents, service providers, program administrators, and legislators. The public is welcome to attend.
For more information, call (315) 386-2325.
