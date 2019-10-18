CANTON — Voters in St. Lawrence County now have the opportunity to see what the ballots in their district look like and who will be on them with Thursday’s release of sample ballots by the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Jennie H. Bacon, the Democratic commissioner for St. Lawrence County, said the release of the sample ballots gives voters the opportunity to look over the candidates before the Nov. 5 general elections.
She said it also allows voters to do their homework on the candidates running, in case they are unfamiliar with the names.
A link to the 81 election districts and their respective sample ballots can be found on the Board of Elections’ website, at https://www.stlawco.org/data/files/departments/BoardofElections/2019_General_Election_Details.pdf
Additionally, Ms. Bacon reminds voters that early voting is scheduled to begin on Oct. 26 at the Board of Elections office, the second floor of the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, Canton. The site is served by local bus routes and is accessible to voters with disabilities.
Early voting will run every day between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3, including weekends.
Those dates and times are Oct. 26 and 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29 and 30, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,; and Nov. 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Voters can apply for an absentee ballot at the board’s office as well, or by applying online if they expect to be out of the area on Election Day, are permanently or temporarily disabled or ill, are the primary caregiver for someone who is ill or physically disabled, they reside in a Veterans Health Administration Hospital, are detained in jail awaiting grand jury action, or if they are incarcerated for a non-felony offense.
More information about absentee ballots can be found at https://www.stlawco.org/Departments/BoardofElections/AbsenteesMilitaryFederal
For more information, contact the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections at (315)379-2202 or visit https://www.stlawco.org/Departments/BoardofElections/
