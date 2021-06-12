CANTON — St. Lawrence County voters will decide 11 primary races this month.
Registered party voters — the last day to register for the June 22 primary was May 28 — have four options to participate in the primary: vote in person June 22, vote in person during the early voting period, vote absentee or vote by military or special federal ballot.
The county’s nine-day early voting window began Saturday and runs through June 20. All ballots, including those mailed and cast early in person, will be counted after 9 p.m. June 22, when polls close. State legislation from 2019 established up to nine days of early voting prior to an election, as part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s initiative to increase voter turnout and improve voting convenience.
Early voting in St. Lawrence County can only be done at the county Board of Elections office on the second floor of the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, Canton. Voting opens at 9 a.m. each day and closes at varying times: 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, email or fax until Tuesday. In-person requests for an absentee ballot are being accepted through June 21, and absentees must either be postmarked or dropped off at polling sites or the BOE by primary day.
Similar procedures for requesting a military or special federal ballot are posted to the BOE website.
There are no county government primary races, but two Democratic, seven Republican and two Conservative municipal primaries will shape the Nov. 2 general election.
A third Democratic primary had been anticipated this spring, but a Canton town caucus on May 12 determined a single nomination would be made for town supervisor.
Incumbent Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley will carry the Democratic nomination. Her challenger Karen F. McCauliffe, who also attempted to secure the Democratic line, will be running in the general election as a Conservative.
The remaining two Democratic primaries are for town council seats in Louisville and Norfolk.
Louisville Democrats will decide among incumbent Councilor Shawn Thompson and challengers Nancy Charleston and Roy Bashaw for two spots.
Norfolk incumbent Councilor Jean Gang will defend her seat against Richard Bump and Robert Harvey.
No Republicans are running for the races where Democrats are facing off, which could make Election Day moot, depending on any independent or write-in candidates.
Republican voters will decide the following primaries in seven different towns:
Canton: Jim Gibson and Steven Smith are running for highway superintendent, and will also face each other for the Conservative endorsement.
Clifton: Incumbent Highway Superintendent Kelly J. Smith II faces Craig Perrault.
Colton: Peggy L. Mousaw and Ronnie Robert are vying for the supervisor seat.
Fowler: Michael J. Cappellino is challenging incumbent Town Councilors Lynn E. Bishop and Scott A. Cleveland for two council seats.
Hammond: Ted Elk and Roger Hadlock are running for highway superintendent.
Morristown: Leanna Moquin and Jill Sullivan are running for town clerk, and will also face each other for the Conservative endorsement.
Russell: Marty Dumoulin and Gregory Jenne are contending for town justice.
The voter registration deadline for the November general election is Oct. 8. Registration forms can be printed from the county BOE website, or requested by phone, at 315-379-2202. Voter registration can also be completed through the state Department of Motor Vehicles website.
Polling places and primary sample ballots are viewable at stlawco.org/index.php/Departments/BoardofElections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.