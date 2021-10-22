Early voting has begun. Here’s a guide on voting opportunities in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties for the week.
The schedule for early voting is the same for every county in the state:
Saturday, Oct. 23 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 Noon to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 Noon to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 20 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here is where you can cast your ballots in each county:
JEFFERSON COUNTY
County OFfice Building
175 Arsenal St., Watertown
LEWIS COUNTY
Board of Elections Office
7550 S. State St., Lowville
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Clarkson Building (Former Honda Dealership)
42 Maple St., Potsdam
The voting experience should be the same as voting on Election Day: you will check in when you arrive, receive and fill out a ballot and figure out which way to slide the ballot into the machine, however, anyone voting early can not vote on Election Day.
Masks are required at all three voting sites.
