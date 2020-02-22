OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg residents will begin to see activity related to the rehabilitation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant in April.
“The meeting that the projects construction team had on Wednesday (Feb. 19) was the first time we have actually been able to review the project scheduling,” City Manager Sarah Purdy said.
Jet Industries, the lead company on the project, has been busy mapping out how the project is going to be accomplished.
“In the first place, it’s a very large project,” Ms. Purdy said. “In the second place, you can’t shut down a wastewater treatment plant while you are reconstructing it. So, there are a whole lot of logistics involved.”
The first wave of activity is going to be the placing of construction trailers and then the preparation of a staging area.
“The staging areas will be to bring in large pieces of equipment, large pipes and tanks,” Ms. Purdy said. “You have to have someplace to put this stuff while you are getting ready to install it and take the old stuff out.”
Construction work will start in May and last through the summer and come to a halt in mid-October, Ms. Purdy said.
While it will take two years to complete the project, outside work will slow down considerable over the winter, she said. There is expected to be between 40 and 50 construction workers on site.
“They are planning on working four 10-hour days, which is very compatible for the city because they will be there Monday through Thursday and the rest of the time operations will be as close to normal as we can have them,” Ms. Purdy said. “It was important to us that they not be there on the weekend because we don’t usually staff the plant on the weekends.”
Weekend work would lead to overtime costs for the city, which they want to avoid, Ms. Purdy said.
Jet Industries of Colliersville is doing the job for not more than $35,973,560.
The project has been more than four years in the making.
The city has been under order to rehabilitate the plant by the Department of Environmental Conservation for the past several years.
In December 2018, the city was prepared to ask for bids but had to delay when city councilors decided to investigate the possibility of using a project labor agreement in order to save money.
A feasibility study eventually claimed that the city could save up to $900,000 with a project labor agreement.
Bids were received from just three companies with the lowest being $6.2 million over the estimate.
The wastewater treatment plant was built in 1965, and was partially updated in 1978.
