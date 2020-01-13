A minor earthquake, reported as a magnitude 3.28, was felt around Northern New York early Monday morning.
Centered in Ormstown, Quebec, just north of Churubusco, the earthquake was first reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 5:38 a.m., and information was last updated around noon Monday.
Measured on the Richter Scale, earthquakes are reported as magnitude 1.0 to 9.0 or above, with earthquakes in the range of 3 to 3.9 described as minor by the USGS — small indoor objects are often observed to be shaking.
Of 466 responses to the Quebec quake by individuals providing information to the USGS via its online and phone reporting avenues, 465 were plotted by scientists at USGS seismographic information centers.
The 465 responses covered 84 zip codes, indicating the earthquake was felt as far east from Ormstown as West Burke, Vt., and as far west in Northern New York as a few miles outside Fort Drum. Residents of Massena, Potsdam, Pierrepont, Malone, Plattsburgh and Montreal also reported feeling the earthquake.
The Quebec earthquake reports and data were compiled by teams at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, and the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University in Palisades one of four centers in the Eastern U.S.
No damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the Quebec quake, which comes a week after two major earthquakes and a series of temblors that centered in Puerto Rico.
The 6.4-magnitude earthquake that centered in Indios on Jan. 7, was felt just a day after a 5.8-magnitude quake, with a 5.9-magnitude aftershock radiating across the island early Saturday morning.
The series of earthquakes are described on the Richter Scale as moderate to strong, and caused widespread power outages, significant building damage and at least one death and eight injuries in Puerto Rico, the Associated Press reports.
