It’s safe to say that Easter 2020 will be different than any anyone can remember. Historically, Easter is the most crowded Sunday in every church. That won’t be the case this year.
Maj. Bob Bender of Massena’s Salvation Army thought he had a great idea for Easter Sunday. Maj. Bender was going to have a drive-in service in a parking lot.
First, he wanted to check with Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier to see if it was OK. Mr. Currier wanted to check with New York state and the result was that not everybody thought it was a good idea.
“They were worried that people from one family would combine with another family in one car and they don’t want that,” Maj. Bender said.
Instead Maj. Bender will watch the national Salvation Army service online and visit his church members, from an acceptable social distance and deliver small Easter baskets to families with children and little gifts for adults.
While disappointed that he would not have a proper Easter service, he said beating the coronavirus was a job for the entire community.
“No one agency can do it,” he said.
In Carthage, the drive-in idea is going to be used.
The First Baptist Church of Carthage is hosting a Easter Sunday worship service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Black River Drive In, Route 3.
Holding the service at the drive-in allows for complete social-distancing. Attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times with windows rolled up.
The message and live worship music from Undefeated will be delivered via car radio.
“This is a great opportunity to invite friends and family to come and worship on Easter Sunday from the comfort of your own car,” said Pastor Erik Svereika.
There will be no restrooms available.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Facebook and YouTube.
Most churches are going to online formats for their congregations to celebrate safely in their homes.
Bishop Terry R. LaValley will be livestreaming from St. Mary’s Cathedral.
The livestreams can be found at www.rcdony.org/covid-19, on the Diocese of Ogdensburg YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The schudule is:
Friday, April 10 — Good Friday
8 a.m. — Morning Prayer
4 p.m. — Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion
Saturday, April 11 — Holy Saturday
8 a.m. — Morning Prayer
7 p.m. — Great Easter Vigil
Sunday, April 12 — Easter Sunday
8 a.m. — Easter Sunday Mass**
10 a.m. — Easter Sunday Mass from St. Patrick’s Church on WNYF, FOX28, Watertown and streamed at https://www.wwnytv.com
Noon — Easter Sunday Mass from St. Patrick’s Church on WWNY, 7News, Watertown and streamed at https://www.wwnytv.com
Sunday, April 19 – Divine Mercy Sunday
8 a.m. — Mass**
3 p.m. — Exposition, Adoration, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Benediction
** Sunday Masses are broadcast on 92.7 FM in Ogdensburg & WIRY in Plattsburgh
