Application filed for mega solar project in Canton

The Rich Road solar and storage project will be on more than 1,700 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11. EDF Renewables siting application

 Tom Graser

CANTON — EDF Renewables has applied with the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting for the giant Rich Road solar project planned in Canton.

EDF filed the application on March 31 and April 3. The application consists of 85 separate documents on the ORES website.

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

