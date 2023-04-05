CANTON — EDF Renewables has applied with the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting for the giant Rich Road solar project planned in Canton.
EDF filed the application on March 31 and April 3. The application consists of 85 separate documents on the ORES website.
The documents can be found by visiting ores.ny.gov/permit-applications and clicking the Rich Road Solar link.
“Once an application is filed, ORES has 60 days to review it for completeness,” Jack Honor, EDF’s director of development, wrote in an email. “No project has ever been deemed complete on the first submission; it’s common to get comments and submit revised portions.”
“If a notice of incomplete application is issued (which is common) — we have 60 days to revise and then ORES has another 60 days to review for completeness again,” he added.
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for local governments and community organizations to file for intervenor status, said William M. Buchan, the attorney working with the town and the village on the project.
Everyone who is seeking intervenor status has to submit an application and present justification, Mr. Buchan said.
Mr. Buchan said the ORES site is complex to use and the process is exacting. Community organizations will need help, he said.
“We have been working on this and preparing for this since we first became aware of the project,” Mr. Buchan said.
Mr. Buchan said he would submit a separate application for the town and the village.
By state law, EDF has to make available $1,000 for each megawatt of the project, which in this case equals $240,000.
The money may be used to hire engineers, attorneys and other experts to review the application and comment on its completeness and findings.
The intervenor applications are due to ORES by 4:30 p.m. May 1.
Once ORES has determined that the EDF application is complete, EDF can begin the formal process of soliciting written comments from the public and the municipalities. Mr. Honor estimates that this could start as soon as October.
EDF and town officials have already been discussing issues with the project and EDF has been adjusting some of its plans.
A letter from James A. Muscato II and Laura Bomyea Darling of the law firm Young/Sommer filed with the application describes some of the efforts.
“RRSEC (Rich Road Solar Energy Center) has endeavored to design the facility to comply with substantive requirements of local laws and has sought guidance from the Town of Canton on interpretation and potential waiver of local laws where needed,” the letter states.
The attorneys describe a change in the width of most roads in the project from 20 feet to 16 feet and a change to the plan for fencing to comply with town laws.
Mr. Honor said ORES has one year to approve it once it’s deemed complete and that there will be a public hearing, likely in early fall.
EDF had expected to file its application in December, but it was delayed due to requests from the state Historic Preservation Office to do more testing, Mr. Honor said.
If approved and completed, the Rich Road solar and storage project will be on more than 1,700 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
