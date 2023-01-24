CANTON — EDF Renewables, the company planning to build a massive solar project south of the village, has delivered a letter to Canton residents who live within a half mile of the project expressing an intent to file its siting application with the state this week.
The letter states that EDF intends to submit an application with the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting on or about Jan. 25, Wednesday.
Under section 94-c of New York Executive Law, the state requires the letter.
The 94-c process is a section of Executive Law that established the review process, standards and conditions of all renewable energy projects.
The letter came in a white business-sized envelope with a return address of Brendan Kennedy, c/o Mower, 211 W. Jefferson St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
Last Year, EDF delivered a similar letter stating an intent to file its application in mid-December.
William M. Buchan, an environmental lawyer working for the town on many proposed solar projects, said it is common for companies to file applications later than intended.
“It is a very complicated process,” he said.
If approved and completed, the Rich Road solar and storage project will be on more than 1,700 acres and extend from just north of Eddy-Pyrites Road to the edge of the village and from Miner Street Road in the east to Irish Settlement Road in the west straddling Route 11.
In addition to the solar power arrays, the project will include a 20-megawatt battery storage facility.
Mr. Buchan said in October that the notification is important because it starts the clock running for institutions and groups to apply for intervenor status on the project.
With its application, EDF will be required to provide $1,000 per megawatt or, in this case, $240,000 for local agencies and potential community intervenors.
Intervenors are organizations or individuals who want to participate in a proceeding because they believe the proceeding, or its outcome, may affect their rights or duties.
The intervenor application is due within 30 days of EDF’s application filing.
As news of the project began to spread in the community, dozens of residents began attending town and planning board meetings to object to the project and the changes it would bring to the community.
At a town board meeting in November, Frank Maroney, who lives on Irish Settlement Road, said the project would damage property values.
“What about neighbors?” he asked. “They (their property) are not going to be worth anything.”
People leasing their property to EDF say it is for their retirement, Mr. Maroney said.
“They don’t know that they screwed their neighbors,” he said.
Because of its size, the Rich Road project is not within the purview of the town or county planning boards.
The town and the village boards are applying for intervenor status.
