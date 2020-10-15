MALONE — The newest addition to the Citizen Advocates finance team is Candy Edie, who recently accepted the position of Director of Revenue Strategy.
A long-time North Country resident, Ms. Edie has held leadership positions in the finance departments of several regional hospitals and health systems including Adirondack Health, Carthage Hospital, River Hospital, Claxton Hepburn, Oak Ridge Institute of Research and Education (Fort Drum) and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
“Candy is highly knowledgeable in healthcare finance, but also brings a deep passion for providing exceptional care to those we support,” said James Button, CEO of Citizen Advocates. “As the Director of Revenue Strategy, she will help guide the organization to ensure we have in place the systems and processes needed to keep pace with constantly evolving healthcare reimbursements.”
Healthcare reimbursements are increasingly based on the quality of care and health outcomes of those treated by a particular organization. While Citizen Advocates has a legacy of providing exceptional care, financial professionals like Ms. Edie are essential to make sure the organization maximizes payments received for the delivery of services.
“We recognize healthcare organizations everywhere are paid less for the services they provide,” said Mr. Button. “By building up a high performing finance team, we are proactively positioning Citizen Advocates to meet the emerging health needs of those we support with high quality mental health, addiction and disability services.”
