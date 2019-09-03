MALONE — Current members of the Northern Zone of The New York State Retired Teachers’ Association invite all retired educators and guests residing in Franklin and St.Lawrence counties to join them at the fall membership meeting on Sept.17 at the Malone Golf Club, 79 Golf Course Road.
The day will begin with morning refreshments/registration at 9:30 a.m. and continue with a business meeting at 10 a.m., a guest speaker at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Heather White, a founding member of the Malawi Early Literacy Team of Watertown. MELT is a group of education and business professionals who provide culturally appropriate early literacy materials and readers to schools in the northern region of Malawi in Africa. Supporting MELT is the NZ-NYSRTA’s fall community service project.
For more information, lunch choices, and to make a reservation, call Alice Galvin 315-848-2312 or Gayla LePage 518-483-5014 by September 10.
