Educators, guests invited for meeting of retired teachers’ association
Buy Now

At the late spring meeting of the NZ-NYSRTA, Les Buell, a long-time Civil War enactor, demonstrates the care of a penetrating shoulder wound on NZ member Alice Galvin in his fascinating portrayal of a Civil War doctor. NZ brings an engaging guest speaker/entertainer to every meeting. Linda Crosby Photo

MALONE — Current members of the Northern Zone of The New York State Retired Teachers’ Association invite all retired educators and guests residing in Franklin and St.Lawrence counties to join them at the fall membership meeting on Sept.17 at the Malone Golf Club, 79 Golf Course Road.

The day will begin with morning refreshments/registration at 9:30 a.m. and continue with a business meeting at 10 a.m., a guest speaker at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Heather White, a founding member of the Malawi Early Literacy Team of Watertown. MELT is a group of education and business professionals who provide culturally appropriate early literacy materials and readers to schools in the northern region of Malawi in Africa. Supporting MELT is the NZ-NYSRTA’s fall community service project.

For more information, lunch choices, and to make a reservation, call Alice Galvin 315-848-2312 or Gayla LePage 518-483-5014 by September 10.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.