EDWARDS — State police on Friday afternoon confirmed to the Times the Tuesday investigation at an Edwards property was part of the eight-year search for Colin W. Gillis.
The unoccupied, burned out property was dug up with heavy machinery Tuesday afternoon on County Route 24.
Mr. Gillis, then 18 years old, was last seen in the early morning hours of March 11, 2012, walking on Route 3 toward Piercefield after leaving a party on Paskungameh Road in Tupper Lake.
Hundreds of volunteers searched for the Tupper Lake High School graduate in the days following his disappearance. A first-year SUNY Brockport student, Mr. Gillis was home on spring break.
The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office has been briefed on the case and this week’s dig, but state police and the DA’s office have declined to comment further at this time.
