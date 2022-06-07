EDWARDS-KNOX — The recent slew of mass shootings nationwide has led to calls for more protection, particularly in schools. Some, including the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, see school resource officers (SROs) as one form of protection.
During the full board meeting Monday, county legislators unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the sheriff to fill a school resource deputy position and to modify the budget for the SRD program.
“The Edwards-Knox Central School District has proven interest and signed a contract for a school resource deputy for the term of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024,” the resolution states.
The contract has an option for renewal through 2026.
The school resource deputy position, the resolution says, requires a trained sheriff’s deputy.
It says that revenue from the Edwards-Knox School District will assist with salary and benefits costs for the SRD. These costs are not to exceed $104,000 for 2022, $107,120 for 2023, and $110,334 for 2024. Payment to the county will occur bi-annually by Jan. 30 and June 30 for each applicable year, not to exceed 2026.
The school district will also be responsible for any overtime costs incurred, according to the resolution.
The total cost to the county as laid out in the resolution is $79,069. That includes more than $50,000 for supervisory and administration costs, while the rest is mainly made up of health insurance, retirement and social security costs.
In January, the Board of Legislators passed a resolution to establish an SRO program for school districts in the county.
According to that resolution, the role of the SRO is to be a protector, first responder, enforcer, mentor and community liaison.
