EDWARDS — State police on April 17 arrested Dylan A. Detlor, 35, on charges of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and violating Environmental Conservation Law by illegal discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor.
Troopers responded to a Talcville Road residence around 2:19 p.m. after receiving a report of an individual shooting a rifle close to houses in a residential area.
Following an investigation, troopers arrested Mr. Detlor and allege he shot an assault-style rife off a rear deck at his residence, less than 500 feet from another dwelling. Troopers said the rifle also had unspecified illegal features. No injuries were reported.
He was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.