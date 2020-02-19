CANTON — An Edwards man was arrested Tuesday following a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a domestic incident Monday in the town of Fine.
Sheriff’s deputies charged Clifton W. Guiles, 33, 2491 Route 58, with felony first-degree criminal contempt, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Deputies allege Mr. Guiles subjected a woman to physical contact, took her cell phone from her and damaged it, while a court mandated stay away order of protection was in place in favor of the woman.
The alleged incident was reported to have taken place at a residence on Youngs Road, in the presence of two children, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old.
Mr. Guiles was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on $250 cash bail or $500 bond.
State police assisted with the arrest.
In November, Mr. Guiles was charged with felony assault in relation to a domestic dispute in Edwards, as well as two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.
