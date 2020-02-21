FINE — For the second time within 12 hours, an Edwards man was arrested for violating an order of protection.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Clifton W. Guiles, 33, 2491 Route 58, with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, after Mr. Guiles reportedly went to a Youngs Road residence on where three protected parties were Tuesday.
He was arraigned in Fine Town Court before Town Justice Julie La Tray and released under probation supervision.
The Tuesday incident comes after Mr. Guiles’ Monday arrest on charges of felony first-degree criminal contempt, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on $250 cash bail or $500 bond.
Those charges stemmed from an alleged Monday incident in which Mr. Guiles subjected a woman to physical contact, took her cell phone from her and damaged it, while a court-mandated stay away order of protection was in place in favor of the woman.
