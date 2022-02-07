Christopher L. Blanes, of Edwards, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 4 for endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Police said he was charged following an investigation of a domestic incident that happened in the town of Edwards.
Police said Blanes is accused of engaging in a physical altercation with the victim, who is younger than 17. Blanes was arraigned in the Town of Hermon Court and released on his own recognizance.
