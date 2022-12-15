EDWARDS — An Edwards man was charged with driving while intoxicated after sheriff’s deputies say he left the scene of a crash on Wednesday.
Justin H. Whitmarsh, 32, was charged with DWI with a prior conviction, aggravated DWI with a prior conviction, both felonies and misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, using of a loaned vehicle without an interlock device and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also ticketed for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
