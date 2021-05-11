HERMON — An Edwards man died over the weekend after apparently driving off County Route 21 and overturning into Elm Creek.
State police identified the sole occupant of the vehicle on Sunday morning as Ryan L. Wood, 42, and St. Lawrence County Coroner Joseph White authorized removal to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where an autopsy is pending.
Through a preliminary investigation, police have determined Mr. Wood was traveling south on County Route 21, exited the road on the west side, struck a guide rail and descended a sloped embankment before hitting a large rock and rolling over into the creek. Police said the vehicle came to a rest on its roof and was submerged in about four feet of water.
Hermon rescue personnel were first to arrive on scene and located Mr. Wood.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.