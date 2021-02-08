EDWARDS — State police on Friday arrested Zachary S. Corbine, 34, of Edwards, following a cyber tip and investigation into child pornography possession.
Police allege Corbine possessed and shared sexually explicit images of a child. He was charged with one count each of possession of a sexual performance by a child and promotion of a sexual performance of a child, both felonies.
He was released on appearance tickets for Edwards Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.