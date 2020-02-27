CANTON — A bail hearing was held Tuesday in Town Court for the Edwards man who was arrested three times last week.
The hearing for Clifton W. Guiles, 33, 2491 Route 58, was conducted before Town Justice Michael Morgan regarding Mr. Guiles’ releases from St. Lawrence County jail, where he was being held on criminal contempt charges.
The bail hearing resulted in Mr. Guiles being remanded to county jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
“The victims need to know that the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in this county are not giving up despite the challenges we face with bail reform and will continue to assist victims as much as possible,” St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said Wednesday.
The charges stem from three separate incidents last week.
Mr. Guiles was charged Feb. 18, with felony first-degree criminal contempt, the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment, a violation, all in relation to an alleged Feb. 17 violation of an order of protection at a Youngs Road residence in the town of Fine.
He was remanded to county jail and released after posting $250 cash bail, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mr. Guiles was arrested again on Feb. 18, after reportedly going back to the Youngs Road residence where three protected parties were. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, arraigned before Fine Town Justice Julie La Tray and released under probation supervision.
Three days later on Feb. 21, Mr. Guiles was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after he was alleged to have contact with a protected party through an electronic message, sheriff’s deputies said. He was again arraigned in Fine Town Court and remanded to county jail on $300 cash bail, which he posted Feb. 22, and was released.
