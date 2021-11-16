EDWARDS — If the unofficial results from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections holds true, the Edwards town supervisor race has been decided by a singular vote.
As of press time Tuesday, Republican Jeff Shippee has 111 votes, while 110 write-in votes went to Sharee Lanphear, including from absentee and affidavit ballots, according to Jennie H. Bacon, Democratic commissioner for the county Board of Elections.
“We’re not counting more ballots for this race, but we haven’t double-checked everything yet,” she said.
She said the results will be certified at some point before Thanksgiving.
Ms. Bacon said “it’s more common than you would think” for a race to be this close, but emphasized the amount of work Ms. Lanphear must have put in to get that many write-in votes despite her name not appearing on the ballot.
