egg-stra effort

On March 26th, the Norwood Norfolk Key Clubbers helped the Norwood Kiwanis prepare for the Kiwanis egg hunt. Abbie Weems and Mikayla Lashomb helped fill eggs for the egg hunt that will take place on April 3rd at 11am on the Norwood Village Green. This is a great way for the Key Club and their sponsoring Kiwanians to reach out to the community during the pandemic. Contributed photo
