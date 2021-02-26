OGDENSBURG — Six St. Lawrence County residents and two Brooklyn residents were arrested on drug charges in four separate incidents over the last week.
Ogdensburg City Police seized cash, controlled substances and methamphetamine manufacturing materials as part of the separate investigations.
Jade R. Harper, 45, Melinda A. Montroy, 35, and Dominic T. Mashaw, 19, all of Ogdensburg, were each charged Feb. 18, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony.
The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant at 11 Groves Street, where methamphetamine manufacturing components were allegedly located. All three were released on their own recognizance.
Charles Watford, 36, and Jasmine Merrero, 30, both of Brooklyn, were each charged Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
During a traffic stop, police allegedly found the pair in possession of an unspecified amount of cocaine and more than $18,000 in U.S. currency. They were released on appearance tickets.
Lee A. Loffler, 36, a state parolee living in Ogdensburg, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree sale of a controlled substance, both felonies, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on a parole warrant.
Garry A. Geddes, 36, and Glendon M. Davison, 36, both of Ogdensburg, were arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop on Groves Street.
Mr. Geddes was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and remanded to county jail. Mr. Davison was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was issued appearance tickets.
The St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Ogdensburg Fire Department and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision assisted city police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.