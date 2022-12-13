MASSENA — Eight of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded projects have gotten the green light from state officials, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Massena was awarded $10 million from the DRI initiative last year.
The village will spend $2,984,000 of that on downtown street enhancements. That will include street lighting, sidewalks, street trees, under-bridge lighting, pedestrian connections, benches and wayfinding, with $1,900,000 going toward creating a riverwalk gateway and courtyard.
The village will turn the former Massena School of Business site into hardscape courtyard/transitional space with a mezzanine that connects the downtown corridor with the riverwalk areas, while preserving the historic School of Business facade.
Another $1,715,000 will go to the downtown riverwalk project.
Village officials want to build a scenic walkway along portions of the Grasse River and what the governor’s office describes as “formalization” of the kayak launch behind the Massena Fire Department, in coordination with current landowners.
The village will use $1,663,000 to modernize and repair the J.J. Newberry building at Main and Andrews streets.
The project will add apartments, retail and office space, as well as a rooftop deck, and replace the existing facade.
The building at 37 Water St. will get renovated, with $605,000 of the DRI money going toward that project. It will be turned into a space for light manufacturing and regional commercial sales of ice cream, yogurt and cheeses, as well as a retail creamery storefront and second-floor apartments.
A proposal to launch a “CORE of the Community Fund” will get a $600,000 DRI boost. The fund will give grants for revitalization efforts and technical assistance to help businesses build.
Renovations of 94-96 Main St., just south of West Orvis Street, will get $163,000. The project aims to fix up an old grocery store building and adjoining vacant lot for parking. It will be remodeled for professional or retail space.
A project to restore a historic building at 48 Main St. will get $100,000 from the DRI. It will get repairs to the front, side and rear facade.
“We look forward to working with the DRI grant recipients in the hopes of truly revitalizing the downtown area into a thriving, family friendly place that all can enjoy,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said in a prepared statement from the governor’s office. “The anticipated public and private investments from the DRI will transform the downtown neighborhood into a vibrant center that offers a high quality of life and acts as a magnet for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. This is a process that will not happen overnight, and I ask for the patience of the Greater Massena Community as we work through this process.”
The DRI program awards $10 million annually to one community in each of the state’s 10 economic development regions for projects “that have the potential to transform the downtown, as well as leveraging further private and public investments,” according to the Department of State. Potsdam was the north country’s recipient in 2019.
Last year’s fifth DRI round included $20 million for each of the regions. Tupper Lake was awarded the North Country Regional Economic Development Council’s other $10 million prize.
