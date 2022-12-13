MASSENA — Eight of Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded projects have gotten the green light from state officials, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Massena was awarded $10 million from the DRI initiative last year.

The village will spend $2,984,000 of that on downtown street enhancements. That will include street lighting, sidewalks, street trees, under-bridge lighting, pedestrian connections, benches and wayfinding, with $1,900,000 going toward creating a riverwalk gateway and courtyard.

