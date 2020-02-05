OGDENSBURG — Real-life husband and wife Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, who became household names as a TV husband and wife on “L.A. Law,” will bring A.R. Gurney’s world-renowned play, “Love Letters,” to the Ogdensburg Free Academy Stage on Feb. 12.
Love Letters tells the story of two people who, after starting life together, go down separate paths while never losing their life-long connection.
The play is told in a series of letters the couple reads that discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments.
Ms. Eikenberry and Mr. Tucker met as actors at a regional theater in Washington D.C. and have been married for nearly 48 years. They had been married 13 years when they were cast as husband and wife in L.A. Law.
Because Love Letters is performed with the actors actually reading the letters, it is relatively easy to insert performers with very little preparation. It has therefore led to some very famous people with the play on their resume and to it being performed in some unusual situations.
Lynn Redgrave and John Clark performed Love Letters at the invitation of Judge Lance Ito, for the sequestered jury on their day off, during the O.J. Simpson trial.
In 2007, Elizabeth Taylor and James Earl Jones gave a benefit performance of the play to raise $1 million for Taylor’s AIDS foundation.
“It’s a perfect play,” Mr. Tucker said. “It does exactly what it sets out to do. It’s as clean as a whistle. The play is so well structured that it holds up and bouys us along.”
Because they are reading, the actors don’t look at each other, Ms. Eikenberry said. Their relationship allows them to draw from the sound of each other’s voice perhaps a bit more than a couple that does not know each other so well.
Back in the days of L.A. Law, their on-screen relationship was seen as unbelievable by one reviewer.
Washington Post critic Tom Shales, in his review of the show’s pilot said that no one would believe that someone like Ms. Eikenberry would go for a guy like Mr. Tucker.
Ms. Eikenberry said that the producer, Steven Bochco, wrote to Mr. Shales and said, “Thank you Mr. Shales, I will pass your comments on to Mr. and Mrs. Tucker who have been married for 13 years.”
Some couples don’t like acting together, Mr. Tucker said, but from the beginning they could tell it would work.
“I always say it feels like a trapeze act, where you know the catcher is going to catch you so you can try the triple,” Ms. Eikenberry said.
Love Letters is in Ogdensburg for one show at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 12 in the George Hall Auditorium.
Tickets range from $17 to $43 and can be purchased by calling 315-393-2625 or online at ilovetheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.