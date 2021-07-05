MASSENA — The Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center, located at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock, is now open.
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation opened the visitors’ center on a limited basis on Friday.
A number of safety precautions will be in place and there will be strict enforcement of social distancing, mask wearing if unvaccinated, a temperature check for all visitors, and additional measures consistent with current COVID-19 safety protocols for federal facilities.
Last year, the development corporation announced that due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the center’s doors would close with no reopening date scheduled.
Now, the center will remain open daily, including weekends, through Labor Day, Sept. 6. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Seaway Visitors’ Center at the Eisenhower Lock provides tourists and ship watchers with an observation deck where they can view commercial vessels as they transit the lock that raises and lowers ships more than 40 feet.
The center’s exterior grounds and observation deck will be open, while the main indoor building facility will remain closed except for elderly visitors and persons unable to walk the steps to the observation deck.
The Center is located off Route 37 in Massena. Turn right at the traffic light at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall entrance if approaching westbound or left if heading eastbound. The visitors’ center entrance is 1.5 miles on the right. Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the center.
Hundreds of ships from all over the world make thousands of transits through the St. Lawrence Seaway annually. They carry a wide variety of cargoes including grains, iron ore, coal, steel, stone, and large cargoes such as windmill components. The facility historically attracts visitors from all 50 states and more than 20 countries. Guides are available to provide more information to tourists.
For up-to date information on estimated vessel transit times, call (315) 769-2422 for a voice recording of that day’s projected lockage schedule. Additional information is on the website at wdt.me/seawayships.
A north overlook parking lot near the Eisenhower Lock is always available for visitors to view ships. The address: 190 Barnhart Island Road, Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.