CANTON – St. Lawrence University will benefit from a $1 million grant made by the Eisner Foundation to the endowed fund that supports the Fox Center for Academic Opportunity. The recently renamed center honors President William L. Fox and his commitment to students’ ambitions and life preparedness.
The Eisner Foundation was founded in 1996 by Foundation President Jane (Breckenridge) Eisner ’64 and her husband Michael D. Eisner, then-chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, in order to focus their family’s philanthropic activities.
“To know Jane Eisner as a wonderful friend through our shared connections to St. Lawrence is a cherished gift to me personally,” said President Fox in a prepared statement. “She is an extraordinary leader and inspiration, an exemplar of Laurentian habits of serving important causes with her depth of intelligence and unassuming joy. With her sons and husband, I will always look up to Jane.”
The endowed fund of the Fox Center supports key programs for students. Those programs include Academic Advising, the Sophomore Success Initiative, Career Connections, the First-Year Program, Student Accessibility Services, the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP), the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP), and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program.
