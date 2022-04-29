POTSDAM — A couple died Friday after their vehicle hit another at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and County Route 34.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the town of Potsdam crash at about 3:24 p.m.
Deputies said Jay Brady, 88, was driving north on Flat Rock Road in a 2007 Buick and did not yield to a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east on County Route 34.
Both vehicles left the roadway and air bags were deployed, the sheriff’s office said.
Mr. Brady was extricated from the Buick, and was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he died.
His passenger and wife, 85-year-old Ruth Brady, also needed to be extricated and died at CPH.
The driver of the Jeep, Ashley Powell, 22, was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Her condition was not immediately available.
West Potsdam Fire Department, Canton Rescue and Potsdam Rescue assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.