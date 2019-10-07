CANTON — An elderly man was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, about noon today after the moped he was driving collided with a vehicle near the intersection of West Main Street and Hammond Drive.
A bystander said the man on the moped was conscious when he was removed from the scene by Canton Rescue Squad. The accident was near the St. Lawrence Board of Cooperative Educational Center.
Details from the Canton Village Police Department are expected.
