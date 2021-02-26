CANTON — With this year’s election season approaching, several Canton community members have announced their bids for town positions.
Interim Town Clerk Karin S. Blackburn and Deputy Town Clerk Heidi L. Smith will both be running for the four-year clerk position.
Mrs. Blackburn resigned from Town Council in December before being appointed clerk for the remaining year of Lisa A. Hammond’s four-year term. Mrs. Hammond retired at the end of December after more than 30 years clerking for town and village offices. She continues clerking for Rensselaer Falls and had recommended Mrs. Smith to step into the interim Canton role.
Mrs. Smith, on Wednesday outside the municipal building, and Mrs. Blackburn, on Friday in a news release, announced their candidacies.
“Being in the clerk’s position since Jan. 1 has made it clear to me that the person filling this position must be highly self-motivated, forward thinking and technologically proficient, and have a strong work ethic,” Blackburn said. “Along with being organized, accurate, and efficient, I bring all of those qualities to the office.”
Mrs. Blackburn volunteers for the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department, previously clerked for administrative offices at St. Lawrence University and has directed human resources and administrative operations for Health WorkForce New York.
During her year on Town Council, she was a member of the recreation, information and technology, economic development, health insurance, audit and shared services committees.
On her campaign Facebook page this week, Mrs. Smith wrote her three years of experience as deputy clerk, training, knowledge and working relationships have made her “well qualified and prepared” for the clerk position.
“During my time, I learned how to handle all aspects of the job — from records management, budget management and collecting taxes, to issuing licenses, vital statistics, monthly vouchers and much more,” she wrote.
Mrs. Smith is a notary public and is trained to issue hunting and fishing licenses through the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
With Mrs. Smith, three residents announced runs for open Town Council positions. John S. Taillon, Robert T. Santamoor and Paul J. Baxter will vie for three councilor seats.
The four-year terms of Councilors Timothy J. Danehy and James T. Smith will expire Dec. 31. Interim Councilor Martha Foley Smith, who was appointed following Mrs. Blackburn’s transition to the clerk’s office, will also expire at the end of the year. Councilor Robert J. Washo, whose term ends in 2023, completes the four-member council.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley announced she will seek re-election earlier this month.
Candidate petition circulation begins next week.
