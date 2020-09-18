Electric vehicle chargers installed at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort

AKWESASNE — Owners of electric and hybrid vehicles can now charge their vehicles for free while visiting Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort. Funds from a 2015 Volkwagen lawsuit were used to purchase and install the two new Clipper Creek Electric Vehicle Charging Stations located on the property.
The cost of installation, just over $1,700, was covered by settlement funds resulting from a lawsuit settlement against Volkswagon (VW). The settlement fund included an allocation of over $50 million for tribal beneficiaries to use for eligible mitigation projects. The amount allocated to Tribal communities is based on the 2010 U.S. Census that showed an Akwesasne community population of 3,292 people; which only represented approximately 45% of the actual population. As a result, SRMT received a total of $249,007; but the amount could have been significantly more and stresses the importance to be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Settlement funds from the VW lawsuit have also been used to purchase two vehicles, for Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Transfer Station and Planning and Infrastructure.
For more information, contact Air Quality Program Manager Angela Benedict at 518-358-5937.
