OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will open its 37th Annual Elementary Art Exhibit on Sunday.
Because of the current need for social distancing, and with many schools providing instruction remotely, the exhibition will be presented in a digital format at www.fredericremington.org and on the museum’s Facebook page.
The public is invited to a special virtual reception on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. The reception offers an opportunity to view the entire group of artworks in the show and is also a chance to meet the young artists, and some of their teachers.
To attend the virtual reception, email Laura Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org for a digital invitation. Everyone is welcome.
The exhibition includes work by elementary students from schools throughout the north country.
In a news release from the Remington Museum recognized the efforts of the teachers in developing and encouraging young artists, and in doing the extra work it takes to participate in the annual exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.