OGDENSBURG – A garage was destroyed by fire Saturday night in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street.
According to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
Heuvelton and Lisbon volunteer fire departments were requested for mutual aid.
The post states that Engine 1 with four firefighters under the command of Assistant Chief Don McCarthy responded and began working on what was determined to be a garage fire that was spreading to two adjacent homes.
A call to Morristown Fire & Rescue for stand-by and for all off-duty personnel was made.
“A quick hit on the fire saved the fire from spreading rapidly to the houses,” the post stated.
Heuvelton and Lisbon departments arrived to provide suppression and the fire under control in 10 minutes.
Neighbors could hear small explosions coming from the garage.
Assisting at the scene were the Ogdensburg Police Department, National Grid and Car 9 in District 4 Fire Deputy Mark Basford.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.