MASSENA — A fourth member of the Massena Town Council is leaving the board.
Councilor Robert Elsner announced his resignation, effective Monday, joining Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy, Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. and Councilor Albert N. Nicola, who did not seek re-election.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he received a letter of resignation from Mr. Elsner.
“He cited the need to deal with personal and family matters as the reason. I hope he is able to resolve those issues soon and I wish him nothing but the best,” he said.
“Bob has been a valued member of the town board and has never shied away form tackling any project. From providing valuable assistance and research to the new solar project code to providing T-shirts to the children at their fishing derby on the Wilson Hill causeway, Bob was there for the town of Massena. He will be missed,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Mr. Carbone agreed.
“That is some unfortunate news. Bob has been a great board member. It would be tough to replace him with someone of his caliber. A true loss for the present and the new Massena Town Board,” he said.
The board is scheduled to meet again at 4:30 p.m. for a budget work session, and Mr. O’Shaughnessy said Mr. Elsner’s resignation will likely be one of the topics on the agenda.
“It will be up to the town board to decide what to do with the vacancy. We can either leave it vacant or make an appointment good till the election on November 2022,” he said.
Mr. Elsner and Councilor Susan Bellor, both Republicans, took their seats in January 2000 as part of a board that had previously been all-Democrat. They were elected to four-year terms in November 2019, defeating Melanie Cunningham and Loren Fountaine.
Mr. Elsner, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, had campaigned on a motto of “Transparency, Truth and Trust.” He retired from what was then Massena Memorial Hospital as a diagnostic/cardiac imaging director after working 19 years at the facility.
“I am not a career politician. I offer up no political agenda or biases. Such debates are better left to the state and national stages. Political bias, or favoritism, has no role in bringing prosperity to this community. We must all work together to succeed and political ideologies create barriers where none should exist,” he said prior to the 2019 election.
Mrs. Bellor is the lone candidate for the town supervisor’s seat this year. Three individuals are vying for councilor seats currently held by Mr. Carbone and Mr. Nicola. The Republican candidates include Patrick Facteau and Adrian Taraska. The lone Democrat seeking a seat is Kyle White.
