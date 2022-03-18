WATERTOWN — State police are getting a lot of calls from the public asking if an email being sent out about recertifying pistol permits is legitimate.
The emails are legitimate, according to a state police spokesman, and they’re being sent by state police to remind pistol permit holders to recertify their license if they are due and this hasn’t been done already. State firearms law requires pistol or revolver license holders to recertify their status every five years. Licenses will be revoked for those who don’t recertify. This process includes confirming certain information such as names, addresses, birthday and all pistols currently possessed.
State residents can recertify their license electronically by visiting the state’s website and following the instructions on the page. It can also be done through mail by filling a form out — available here — and then mailing it to New York State Police, Pistol Permit Bureau, Building 22, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany, New York 12226-2252.
The deadline to recertify is based on the date that a pistol or revolver license was originally issued or the date of the holder’s most recent recertification.
