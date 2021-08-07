OGDENSBURG — An email chain provided to the Watertown Daily Times shows a city councilor being blasted by the city manager and mayor for questioning the move of the skate park from the Greenbelt to a parking lot behind the Lockwood Arena.
On Wednesday, Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle emailed City Council and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie raising concerns over damaged equipment that occurred during the move, safety concerns as well as what he called a “unilateral” decision by Jellie to move it in the first place without discussion or approval by the council.
“The decision to replace the skateboard park apparently with pickle ball courts was a unilateral decision made by yourself with NO discussion by council on the matter. Nor do I see it specifically itemized in the 2021 budget. Who authorized this decision and when?” Mr. Skamperle wrote.
On July 15, the city sent out a news release stating that moving the skate park behind the Richard G. Lockwood Arena was temporary and that it was done for cleaning and maintenance purposes. Later that month, four pickleball courts were installed by the city where the skate park had been.
Mr. Jellie stated in his reply that Andrea Smith, director of Planning and Development, will provide three possible locations for the permanent site of the new skate park at the council’s next meeting on Aug. 9 and that it will be up to City Council to select its location. City staff members are also working on establishing a new skate park concept that will be open to public comments.
He said that the decision to remove the skate park from the Greenbelt was within his authority as city manager.
Mr. Jellie listed five reasons for his decision. The reasons included that the props and locations were in serious disrepair and not safe; the two venues of the tennis courts and skate park were not compatible; the number of complaints that they have received “must be managed so it is a safe environment for all ages”; he does not “need approval to maintain facilities within the approved budget and I don’t need a specific line item”; and lastly that the “Skate Park needs to be a permanent (20+ years) well designed, modern facility that is properly surfaced with safe props and has surveillance.”
He ended four out of the five paragraphs listing the reasons with this statement, “Previous Councils (that you served on) and City Managers knew this and did nothing.”
Mr. Jellie also explained to Skamperle that the majority council, consisting of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe and councilors Steven M. Fisher and William B. Dillabough were aware of his actions “because they ask questions and interact with me (daily, weekly, monthly). Minority Council does not. You should give that mechanism of communication a try, as you did with the fire department, and you will always get the information you seek and need to effectively communicate to your constituents.”
Mr. Jellie ended his response with the following, “Please don’t attempt to drag me into your politics, I won’t tolerate it. I always provide facts to support each and every decision I make. Leadership is required from each of us, whether we always agree or not.”
Mr. Skamperle’s response was that he agreed that there were issues with the location of the skate park and different social aspects and users of the Greenbelt. However, “this discussion has been public.”
He also defended previous city councils’ running of the skate park.
“To suggest that previous councils did nothing is wrong. City council was recently in the process of determining potential site relocation and a plan to bring players to the table to discuss that. Recreation Directors and Police were in the meantime working to establish and did establish operational rules for the area and attempting to monitor the situation and make changes accordingly until the site change were to take place,” wrote Mr. Skamperle, adding “To suggest that the lack of input is by some chance my fault, is completely placing blame wrongly. I have repeatedly asked for weekly updates on the issues facing this city as has always been the practice of “GOOD leadership” so that we can then have good discussion as our democratic government calls for. We STILL do not get the weekly updates since you took this position which are to prompt discussion. I feel this is clearly NOT doing your job properly, and I continue to call for updates from you and staff.”
Mr. Skamperle also stated that when he asked what was going on at the skate park at the meeting in July “we were only told they were being resurfaced. There was NO information about pickle ball, nor accepting donations. Nor was any of this information provided in the email chain when I requested more information. Therefore I once again feel the “minority” is completely left out of the decisions of the “majority” therefore undermining our democracy.”
Mr. Skelly was the last response to the email chain. He stated that Mr. Skamperle should get off the “negative bandwagon” and “try to do or support something positive for this city.”
“After reading your rant I took another look at both the new pickleball courts and the temporary skate park at the arena, and they couldn’t look better. It seems like you are just looking to dig at something that the city manager and our work crews have vastly improved. But that’s the way you think, Dan, study something to death for years and never accomplish anything,” Skelly wrote.
“As mayor and as a fellow council member I am asking you to please stop putting a negative spin on everything good we do in this community. Our City Manager is working very hard for us and has my full support. Just imagine what we could accomplish together if you’d get on board and stop trying to tear down the good work being done,” the mayor concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.