OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg International Airport conducted a training exercise dubbed “Operation Eagle” on and around airport grounds on Oct. 22.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, local law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies participated in the exercise to test their capacity in the event of an actual emergency. The drill satisfies Federal and local emergency preparedness requirements for FAA certification. It assesses the airport’s emergency plan for mutual aid response, the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Unit and local emergency responders as they train together in a multi-agency response.
