POTSDAM — Board Certified Emergency Medicine Specialist Rebecca Gilson, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical staff, and will be practicing at Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Gouverneur Hospital.
Dr. Gilson earned her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA; and completed her Harvard-affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency training at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Boston.
“I love working in a down to earth, tight-knit community, and I’m looking forward to providing emergency care in the North Country,” Dr. Gilson said in a press release from the hospital.
“I recently returned to New York after being gone for several years, and am so happy to be back,” she said. “I am excited to explore the outdoor activities of the area.”
Dr. Gilson provides comprehensive care in all matters requiring immediate attention, including chest pain, stroke, and seizures. She also provides trauma care from motor vehicle accidents, sports injuries, burns, allergic reactions, difficulty breathing, and especially during these challenging times, infectious diseases relating to the management of coronavirus illnesses.
For more information about Dr. Gilson, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/rebecca-gilson.
