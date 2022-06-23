Heavy overnight rain and storms led to significant flooding across the Malone area Thursday morning.
In the Franklin County hamlet of Whippleville, about 3 miles southeast of Malone, two residents were evacuated from a flooded home by the Franklin County Swift Water Rescue Team.
“They were really helpful,” said evacuated resident Vince Sokolowski, adding that he and his significant other, who did not wish to be identified, do not have flood insurance and plan to organize an online effort to replace lost items and cover property damage.
Joy and Mark Barney, who live across the road from the evacuated home, said flooding is not unusual with heavy rains in Whippleville. They said they believe a beaver dam on the brook running behind the flooded home has historically contributed to the flooding problems.
“That’s what causes it when it rains this bad,” Joy said. ”We have some debris in our yard so it must have come up overnight.”
The couple said this is the worst they have seen the flooding in their many years living in Whippleville.
The American Red Cross reported that volunteers provided immediate emergency aid to two people after the flood. The agency provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults.
Across the area, emergency services were kept busy with flooding issues, chiefly in basements, throughout the day Thursday, but officials were not immediately available for comment.
