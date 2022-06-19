Emily (Bush) Jaberi graduates from MSU’s College of Human Medicine

Dr. Emily A. (Bush) Jaberi, a Hammond Central School alumni, graduated May 14 from Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine. She was Hammond’s Class of 2014 valedictorian.
She graduated from Elmira College as the Class of 2018’s co-valedictorian with Summa Cum Laude honors.
At Michigan State, she was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and Gold Humanism Honor Society. She was a medical student in MSU’s Leadership in Rural Medicine Program, spending her last two years studying in Marquette, Michigan – the Upper Peninsula.
Dr. Jaberi earned a Naval Scholarship to medical school while at Elmira. She attended five weeks of Officer Development School at Newport, Rhode Island in March of 2022. Ensign Jaberi was promoted to lieutenant during the MSU graduation ceremony.
Dr. Jaberi will start her pediatric residency on July 1 at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, VA.
Dr. Jaberi is the daughter of Samuel and Julie Bush.
She is the granddaughter of James and Billie Manchester, Harrisville, and Doreen and the late Steward Bush, West Chazy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.